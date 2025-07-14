Green Critical Minerals Limited Issues New Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ).

Green Critical Minerals Limited has issued 1,562,500 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of unlisted options. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act, aligning with regulatory compliance. The move is part of the company’s strategic financial operations, potentially impacting its market position and shareholder value.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Green Critical Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of critical minerals. The company is engaged in producing essential minerals that are crucial for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 25,459,201

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.45M

