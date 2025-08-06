Green Critical Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has provided an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 300,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of August 6, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning, which could have implications for its stakeholders by increasing liquidity and market visibility.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Green Critical Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction and production of minerals essential for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 31,120,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$73.86M

