Green Critical Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has provided an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 1,562,500 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move signifies a strategic step in the company’s financial operations, potentially enhancing its market presence and providing additional liquidity for stakeholders.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 25,459,201

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.45M

