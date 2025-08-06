Green Critical Minerals Issues Over 106 Million New Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has provided an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited, trading under the ASX code GCM, announced the issuance of 106,133,333 fully paid ordinary shares on August 6, 2025. This issuance includes placement shares, director shares, and shares from the conversion of quoted options, all approved at the recent General Meeting. The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under section 708A of the Corporations Act, and the company has complied with relevant legal provisions, ensuring transparency and regulatory adherence.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 31,120,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$73.86M

