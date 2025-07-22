Green Critical Minerals Issues New Shares to Strengthen Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has issued an announcement.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has issued 5,852,500 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of unlisted options, without disclosure to investors under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act. This strategic move aligns with compliance requirements and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Green Critical Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of critical minerals essential for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 28,923,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$78.59M

