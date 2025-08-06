Green Critical Minerals Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) is now available.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 95,833,333 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), as part of previously announced transactions. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support its strategic initiatives in the critical minerals sector, potentially impacting its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Green Critical Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of critical minerals essential for green technologies and sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 31,120,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$73.86M

