Green Critical Minerals Advances VHD Graphite Production and Market Engagement

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has shared an update.

Green Critical Minerals Ltd (GCM) has successfully commissioned its VHD Graphite Production Plant, marking a significant milestone in its transition to commercial production. The plant’s modular design allows for scalable expansion to meet increasing customer demand. GCM has also made notable progress in customer engagement, securing a collaboration with GreenSquareDC and generating strong interest from European and UK thermal management solution providers. The company raised A$7.0 million through an institutional placement to advance its VHD technology, with results from computational modeling showing the superior performance of its heat sinks compared to traditional materials. GCM’s McIntosh Pre-Feasibility Study exceeded expectations, demonstrating economic viability and a substantial mine life, further strengthening its market position.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Green Critical Minerals Ltd (GCM) operates in the critical minerals industry, focusing on the production of VHD Graphite, which is used in thermal management solutions for high-performance computing and electronics. The company is positioned to leverage growing demand for advanced materials in data centers and other technology sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 29,096,176

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$78.59M

