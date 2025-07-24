Greatview Aseptic Packaging Announces Executive Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company ( (HK:0468) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Qi Zhaohui as an executive director, effective July 24, 2025. Ms. Qi will focus on her role as the chief financial officer of the company, and her departure is amicable, with no disagreements reported. The board expressed gratitude for her contributions.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited operates in the packaging industry, focusing on aseptic packaging solutions. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.52B

