Greatland Gold Share Ownership Shifts

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Wyloo Consolidated Investments Pty Ltd now holding 10.62% of the voting rights as of October 1, 2024. This marks an increase from the previous notification, where they held 8.60% of the voting rights. The notification was completed in Perth, Australia, on October 2, 2024, and announced by Greatland Gold on October 3, 2024.

For further insights into GB:GGP stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.