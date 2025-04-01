Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited Announces Change of Business Address and Continued Trading Suspension

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited ( (HK:1189) ) has provided an update.

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new address at Teng Fuh Commercial Building, effective from March 29, 2025. Despite the change in location, the company’s telephone and facsimile numbers remain the same. Additionally, trading in the company’s shares has been suspended since April 2, 2024, and will continue to be suspended until further notice. The company has committed to keeping shareholders and investors informed of any significant developments.

More about Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited

YTD Price Performance: -4.00%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.88M

