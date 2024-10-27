Great Western Exploration’s Bold Drilling Ventures Gain Momentum

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited is advancing its high-impact drill programs, fully funded by recent capital raisings totaling $6 million and government incentives. The company has commenced drilling at the Oval and Oval South copper-gold targets in Western Australia and is preparing to explore the promising Sumo Niobium and Juggernaut VHMS targets. These developments highlight Great Western’s strategic push into underexplored regions with significant mineral potential, capturing the interest of investors keen on resource exploration opportunities.

