Great Western Exploration Identifies Promising Copper-Gold Targets

An update from Great Western Exploration Limited ( (AU:GTE) ) is now available.

Great Western Exploration Limited has identified the potential core of a large VHMS copper-gold system at the Oval Copper-Gold Targets in Western Australia. A recent gravity survey has revealed a gravitational anomaly, suggesting the presence of high-density rocks indicative of sulphide mineralization. The company plans to conduct a diamond drill-hole to further explore this anomaly. Additionally, the company has defined six VHMS targets at the Juggernaut site and identified new copper-gold targets at Yerrida North, indicating a strong pipeline of exploration activities. These developments could enhance the company’s positioning in the copper-gold exploration sector, potentially impacting stakeholders positively by expanding resource potential.

More about Great Western Exploration Limited

Great Western Exploration Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper-gold mineralization systems. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) deposits, with a significant market focus on copper and gold resources in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,188,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.65M

