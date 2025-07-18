Great Wall Motor Updates Governance Structure Amid Legal Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Wall Motor Co ( (HK:2333) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited has announced amendments to its Articles of Association and relevant procedural rules, following the repeal of certain regulations and the implementation of the new Company Law in China. The company also resolved to dissolve its Supervisory Committee and abolish its procedural rules, aligning its governance structure with current legal requirements, which may impact its operational oversight and regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2333) stock is a Buy with a HK$23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Great Wall Motor Co stock, see the HK:2333 Stock Forecast page.

More about Great Wall Motor Co

Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of vehicles and related products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 24,402,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$178.1B

Learn more about 2333 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

