Great Wall Motor Co Enhances Board Governance with New Nomination Committee Policies

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Great Wall Motor Co ( (HK:2333) ) has provided an update.

Great Wall Motor Co announced the approval of new policies for the Nomination Committee of its Board of Directors, which were ratified during the 40th meeting of the eighth session of the Board on July 18, 2025. This development is expected to enhance the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its strategic decision-making processes and reinforcing its position in the competitive automotive industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2333) stock is a Buy with a HK$23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Great Wall Motor Co stock, see the HK:2333 Stock Forecast page.

More about Great Wall Motor Co

Great Wall Motor Co is a prominent player in the automotive industry, focusing on the production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. The company is known for its innovation and market focus on both domestic and international automotive markets.

Average Trading Volume: 24,402,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$178.1B

See more data about 2333 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue