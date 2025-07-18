Great Wall Motor Co Enhances Audit Committee Rules

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Great Wall Motor Co ( (HK:2333) ) is now available.

Great Wall Motor Co has approved new implementation rules for its Audit Committee, as decided in the recent board meeting. This move is expected to enhance the governance and operational oversight within the company, potentially strengthening its position in the automotive industry by ensuring more rigorous financial and procedural scrutiny.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2333) stock is a Buy with a HK$23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Great Wall Motor Co stock, see the HK:2333 Stock Forecast page.

More about Great Wall Motor Co

Great Wall Motor Co is a prominent player in the automotive industry, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of vehicles. The company focuses on producing a range of automobiles, including SUVs and trucks, and is known for its emphasis on innovation and market expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 24,402,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$178.1B

For detailed information about 2333 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue