Great Wall Motor Approves Remuneration Committee Policies

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Great Wall Motor Co ( (HK:2333) ) just unveiled an update.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited has approved the policies for its Remuneration Committee during the 40th meeting of its eighth session of the Board of Directors on July 18, 2025. This decision outlines the structure and procedures for the committee, which is crucial for ensuring effective governance and aligning executive compensation with company performance, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2333) stock is a Buy with a HK$19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Great Wall Motor Co stock, see the HK:2333 Stock Forecast page.

More about Great Wall Motor Co

Average Trading Volume: 24,402,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$178.1B

Learn more about 2333 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue