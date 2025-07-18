Great Wall Motor Approves New Strategic and Sustainability Policies

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Wall Motor Co ( (HK:2333) ) has provided an announcement.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited has approved new management policies through its Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee. The policies, discussed at the Board of Directors meeting, focus on strategic planning and sustainability management, indicating a commitment to structured growth and environmental responsibility.

Average Trading Volume: 24,402,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$178.1B

