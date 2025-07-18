Great Wall Motor Announces EGM to Revamp Corporate Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Great Wall Motor Co ( (HK:2333) ) is now available.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 8, 2025, to discuss significant changes in its corporate governance structure. Key resolutions include proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, the dissolution of the Supervisory Committee, and updates to corporate governance systems, which could impact the company’s operational framework and stakeholder engagement.

More about Great Wall Motor Co

Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a prominent automotive manufacturer based in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in the production of vehicles and related automotive products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering high-quality automotive solutions to both domestic and international markets.

