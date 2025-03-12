Great Southern Mining Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Great Southern Mining Limited ( (AU:GSN) ) has provided an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited has announced the application for quotation of 8,982,352 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with the issue date of March 11, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and providing additional resources for its ongoing exploration and development activities.

More about Great Southern Mining Limited

Great Southern Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and other precious metals. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing mineral resources in Australia, aiming to enhance its market position within the mining sector.

YTD Price Performance: 15.00%

Average Trading Volume: 943,934

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.72M

