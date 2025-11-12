Great Southern Mining Limited Announces AGM Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Great Southern Mining Limited ( (AU:GSN) ) has shared an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, confirming that Resolutions 1 to 3 were passed by shareholder votes, while Resolution 4 was withdrawn. The approval of these resolutions, including the re-election of a director and an additional 10% placement facility, underscores the company’s strategic direction and operational stability, which could positively impact its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Great Southern Mining Limited

Great Southern Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of gold and other precious metals, targeting markets that demand these commodities.

Average Trading Volume: 787,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$30.9M

