Great Southern Mining Gears Up for Share Issue

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited has announced a new issuance of securities, with 948,509 ordinary fully paid shares set to be released on the 22nd of April, 2024. This move aims to raise capital through a placement or other methods, as detailed in the company’s latest ASX filing. The issuance could attract investors looking to expand their portfolios with mining sector stocks.

