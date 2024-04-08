Great Southern Mining Announces Trading Halt

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited (GSN) has requested a trading halt on their securities, pending an announcement concerning a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the earlier of the announcement release or the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. This strategic move has been authorized by the company’s Managing Director, indicating significant upcoming financial developments.

For further insights into AU:GSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.