Great Southern Copper Chairman Executes Share Transfer

Great Southern Copper PLC announced that its Chairman, Charles Bond, executed a Bed and ISA transaction involving the sale and repurchase of 379,822 ordinary shares to transfer them to his ISA account. This transaction does not alter his total shareholding, which remains at 6,570,230 shares, representing 1.19% of the company’s issued ordinary share capital. The move reflects routine financial management and is not expected to impact the company’s operations or market positioning.

Great Southern Copper PLC is a UK-listed mineral exploration company focused on discovering copper-gold-silver deposits in Chile. The company aims to acquire full rights to two projects in Chile’s coastal belt, known for significant copper production, and is strategically positioned to support the global copper market, essential for the clean energy transition.

