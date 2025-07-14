Great Quest Completes First Tranche of Private Placement to Support Reverse Takeover

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Quest Fertilizer ( (TSE:GQ) ) has issued an update.

Great Quest Gold Ltd. has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $289,000 through the issuance of 11,560,000 common shares. The funds will support the company’s proposed reverse takeover transaction with Lotus Gold Corporation. The transaction involves a share consolidation and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. This move is expected to impact Great Quest’s operational strategy and market positioning, particularly in its African gold and phosphate projects.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GQ is a Underperform.

Great Quest Fertilizer is significantly hindered by its poor financial health, marked by ongoing losses and negative cash flow. While technical indicators provide mixed signals, the valuation remains unattractive due to the lack of profitability. The promising mineral discovery in Namibia is a bright spot, potentially offering future growth opportunities. However, the overall outlook remains challenging due to the company’s current financial distress.

Great Quest Gold Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing African gold projects. Its flagship asset is the Sanoukou Gold Project in Mali, and it is also developing the Tilemsi Phosphate Project, which contains high-quality phosphate resources suitable for use as direct application fertilizer.

Average Trading Volume: 61,916

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.17M

