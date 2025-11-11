Great Northern Minerals Issues Cleansing Prospectus to Enhance Liquidity

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Great Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:GNM) ) is now available.

Great Northern Minerals Limited has issued a cleansing prospectus to offer up to 10,000 shares and 10,000 listed options at a price of $0.001 each. This move aims to remove trading restrictions on these securities before the closing date of November 12, 2025, potentially enhancing liquidity and marketability for stakeholders.

More about Great Northern Minerals Limited

Great Northern Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code GNM.

YTD Price Performance: 314.29%

Average Trading Volume: 6,948,495

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$27.95M

