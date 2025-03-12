Great Elm Capital Corp. Reports 2024 Financial Results

Great Elm Capital Corp ( (GECC) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Great Elm Capital Corp presented to its investors.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed business development company that invests in debt and income-generating equity securities, including specialty finance businesses and CLOs. The company recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant capital raising and portfolio growth. Key financial metrics revealed a net investment income of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease from the previous quarter due to timing issues with cash flows from CLO JV. However, net assets increased to $136.1 million, and the company declared a special distribution and increased its quarterly dividend by 5.7%. Looking ahead, Great Elm Capital Corp. anticipates strong net investment income in 2025, supported by maturing CLO distributions and strategic capital deployment, positioning the company to continue delivering value to shareholders.

