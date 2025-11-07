Great Eastern Shipping Announces Financial Results and Declares Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. ( (IN:GESHIP) ) is now available.

Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, which were approved by the Board of Directors. Additionally, the company declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 7.20 per share for the fiscal year 2025-26, with the record date set for November 13, 2025, and payment to be made on or after December 2, 2025. This announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and provides insights into its financial health and strategic priorities.

More about Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. operates in the shipping industry, providing transportation services primarily through its fleet of vessels. The company focuses on offering shipping solutions for various cargo types, serving a diverse range of clients globally.

Average Trading Volume: 22,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 150.6B INR

