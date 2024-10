Great Divide Mining Ltd (AU:GDM) has released an update.

Great Divide Mining Ltd has announced the issue of 858,333 new ordinary fully paid restricted securities to be finalized on October 4, 2024. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s financial structure and offers a notable point of interest for investors following the ASX-listed mining sector.

