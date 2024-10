Great Divide Mining Ltd (AU:GDM) has released an update.

Great Divide Mining Ltd has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, specifically 858,333 fully paid ordinary shares, following the acquisition of the Devils Mountain tenement. This move, dated October 4, 2024, represents a significant step for the company as it expands its financial portfolio on the ASX under the issuer code GDM.

