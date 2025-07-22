Great Boulder Resources Advances Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Boulder Resources Ltd ( (AU:GBR) ) has issued an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has announced progress on its Side Well Gold Project, a high-grade mining opportunity in Western Australia’s Murchison region. The project boasts a significant resource estimate and is strategically located near existing milling infrastructure. The company is focusing on project development, with ongoing approvals and completed metallurgical tests, positioning it for potential growth and increased enterprise value.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold exploration and development. Its main project is the Side Well Gold Project located in Western Australia, which is part of the Murchison Gold Hub. The company is actively working on advancing this project, which has a large, under-explored area with significant growth potential.

