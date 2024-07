Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 251,169 fully paid ordinary shares in lieu of cash to creditors for services. The new shares, which will be quoted under the ASX security code GBR, are set to be issued on July 11, 2024, as detailed in their latest Appendix 2A filing with the ASX.

