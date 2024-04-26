Great Boulder Advances Drilling, Eyes New Targets

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has reported significant progress in its drilling activities, with 192 air-core holes drilled at the Side Well project, revealing high-grade gold along a 300m strike at the Saltbush prospect, similar to the Ironbark deposit. The company also identified new priority targets at their Polelle project, exhibiting pathfinder assemblages akin to those found at Ironbark and Mulga Bill, with plans to commence drilling in the upcoming quarter. Great Boulder ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $3.94 million and no debt.

For further insights into AU:GBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.