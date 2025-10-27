Great Atlantic Reports Up to 99% Gold Recovery at Golden Promise Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Atlantic Resources ( (TSE:GR) ) has shared an announcement.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has announced promising results from metallurgical scoping tests at its Golden Promise Gold Property in central Newfoundland. The tests, conducted by SGS Canada Inc., indicate a potential gold recovery rate of up to 99% from the Jaclyn Main Zone, suggesting a highly efficient extraction process. These results could significantly enhance the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position within the gold mining sector. The company plans to advance the project to a flowsheet development phase, focusing on optimizing gold recovery processes and assessing environmental impacts.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GR is a Underperform.

Great Atlantic Resources is primarily weighed down by severe financial instability and overvaluation concerns. However, recent corporate events like acquisitions and promising mineral discoveries offer a glimmer of potential for future improvement. Technical analysis suggests moderate momentum but with caution due to possible volatility.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is primarily involved in the exploration of gold properties in Newfoundland, Canada, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 184,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.4M

