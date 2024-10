Great Atlantic Resources (TSE:GR) has released an update.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has successfully completed the sixth hole in its 2024 diamond drilling program at the Golden Promise Gold Property in Newfoundland, hitting a gold-bearing quartz vein. This advancement is a part of their fully-funded efforts to explore the Jaclyn Main Zone, particularly in areas designated for bulk sampling.

