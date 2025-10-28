GRC Limited Secures AUD53.8 Million Social Housing Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OKH Global Ltd. ( (SG:S3N) ) has issued an announcement.

GRC Limited, through its subsidiary GRC Buxton Pty Ltd, has secured a significant building works contract valued at approximately AUD53.8 million from Homes Victoria. This contract involves the design and construction of two social housing developments in Heidelberg West, Victoria, Australia, comprising 104 apartments. The project is set to begin in late 2025 and will last 17 months. This contract enhances GRC Limited’s portfolio in social housing projects in Australia and is anticipated to positively impact the company’s financial performance by the end of the fiscal year 2026.

