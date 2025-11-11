GRC Limited Secures AUD43.5 Million Contract for Social Housing Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from OKH Global Ltd. ( (SG:S3N) ).

GRC Limited, through its subsidiary GRC Buxton Pty Ltd, has secured a significant building works contract worth approximately AUD43.5 million from Launch Housing Ltd. This project involves the design and construction of the ‘Cumulus’ social housing development in Dandenong, Victoria, Australia, which includes 89 apartments and associated facilities. The construction is set to begin in late 2025 and is expected to enhance the company’s net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending June 2026.

More about OKH Global Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 25,331,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$287.8M

