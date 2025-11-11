GRC Limited Secures AUD32.2 Million Contract for Social Housing Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from OKH Global Ltd. ( (SG:S3N) ) is now available.

GRC Limited, through its subsidiary GRC Buxton Pty Ltd, has secured a building works contract worth approximately AUD32.2 million from Launch Housing Ltd for the development of the ‘Dandelion Site 19’ social housing project in Dandenong, Victoria, Australia. This 12-storey residential building will consist of 70 apartments and various amenities, with construction expected to start in late 2025 and last 18 months. The contract is anticipated to positively impact GRC Limited’s net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending June 2026.

More about OKH Global Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 25,331,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$287.8M

