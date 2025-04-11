Gravity Co. Announces Audit Results for 2024 and 2023

Gravity Co ( (GRVY) ) has issued an update.

Gravity Co., Ltd. announced that its consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, have been audited by Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers. The audit, conducted in accordance with Korean IFRS, confirmed that the financial statements present a fair view of the company’s financial position and performance. This audit provides stakeholders with assurance about the company’s financial health and compliance with international standards, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on GRVY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GRVY is a Outperform.

Gravity Co’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its overall score, supported by robust revenue growth and a stable balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest bearish trends that could pose risks. The attractive valuation offers upside potential, but the absence of specific earnings call insights introduces some uncertainty. Overall, Gravity Co is sound financially but faces challenges in market sentiment and clarity on future guidance.

To see Spark’s full report on GRVY stock, click here.

More about Gravity Co

Gravity Co., Ltd. is a company based in Seoul, Korea, operating in the technology industry. It focuses on developing and providing digital entertainment products and services, primarily in the gaming sector.

YTD Price Performance: -3.49%

Average Trading Volume: 18,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $404.2M

Find detailed analytics on GRVY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue