Graphjet Technology Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

Graphjet Technology ( (GTI) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 29, 2025, Graphjet Technology received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) due to not maintaining a minimum market value of $15,000,000 for 30 consecutive trading days. This deficiency, along with non-compliance with other listing requirements, may impact the company’s continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The company is required to present its views on this notice by November 5, 2025. The notice does not immediately affect the company’s stock listing, but the company has been updating Nasdaq on its fundraising and compliance plans.

Graphjet Technology

Average Trading Volume: 203,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.77M

