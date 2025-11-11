Graphite India Releases Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Graphite India Limited ( (IN:GRAPHITE) ) has shared an announcement.

Graphite India Limited has published its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, in Business Standard and Aajkal newspapers. This announcement, in compliance with SEBI regulations, provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Graphite India Limited

Graphite India Limited operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the production of graphite electrodes and other carbon and graphite products. The company serves various industries, including steel manufacturing, where graphite electrodes are essential for electric arc furnace operations.

Average Trading Volume: 59,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 112.9B INR

