Graphex Group Limited Announces Equipment Purchase for Anhui Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Graphex Group Limited ( (HK:6128) ) is now available.

Graphex Group Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving the purchase of an intelligent carbon coating processing line for their project in Anhui, PRC. The equipment purchase agreement, valued at approximately RMB42,252,200, was reached after negotiations and will be funded by the company’s internal resources. This acquisition is expected to enhance Graphex’s operational capabilities and strengthen its market position in the advanced materials sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6128) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Graphex Group Limited stock, see the HK:6128 Stock Forecast page.

More about Graphex Group Limited

Graphex Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the industry of advanced materials with a focus on intelligent carbon coating processing lines. The company operates in various markets, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Average Trading Volume: 2,955,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$282.4M

See more insights into 6128 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue