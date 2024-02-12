Graphene & Solar Technologies Eyes Joint Venture with ASMC

Graphene & Solar Technologies Ltd. (GSTX) has released an update.

Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited has taken a significant step towards expanding its influence in the solar industry by signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with American Solar Manufacturing Company. This strategic move could lead to the creation of a Joint Venture Corporation, with GSTX holding a majority stake, aimed at manufacturing silicon wafers. The collaboration promises to combine GSTX’s financial support with ASMC’s technical expertise, potentially revolutionizing solar industry supply chains if the definitive agreement materializes within the proposed timeline.

