Grand Venture Technology Partners with A*STAR for Advanced Ceramics Innovation

An update from Grand Venture Technology Limited ( (SG:JLB) ) is now available.

Grand Venture Technology Limited has announced a strategic partnership with A*STAR to develop a customized manufacturing platform for advanced ceramics. This collaboration is expected to strengthen GVT’s competitive edge and expand its capabilities in high-value ceramics manufacturing, aligning with its strategy to meet growing demand from existing and new customers.

More about Grand Venture Technology Limited

Grand Venture Technology Limited is a precision manufacturing solutions provider, focusing on the life sciences and semiconductor sectors. The company is known for its commitment to technological excellence and innovation, aiming to address the evolving demands of its customers.

YTD Price Performance: 12.84%

Average Trading Volume: 270,736

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$283.3M

