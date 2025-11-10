Glenmark Pharmaceutical’s Ryaltris® Nasal Spray Approved for Chinese Market

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited ( (HK:0512) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited announced the approval of Ryaltris® Nasal Spray for commercialization in China, a significant milestone in their respiratory segment. This innovative combination product, developed by Glenmark, addresses the high prevalence of allergic rhinitis in China, offering a more effective treatment option and enhancing the company’s market potential in the region.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0512) stock is a Buy with a HK$10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited stock, see the HK:0512 Stock Forecast page.

More about Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on respiratory and critical and severe diseases. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio for treating conditions such as rhinitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It is committed to independent research and development and global expansion, aiming to strengthen its position in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 13,784,284

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$29.89B

Find detailed analytics on 0512 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

