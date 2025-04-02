Grand Pharmaceutical Group Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited ( (HK:0512) ) has issued an announcement.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited announced a final ordinary dividend of HKD 0.26 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The payment date for the dividend is set for April 28, 2025, following shareholder approval on April 10, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s continued commitment to providing shareholder value.

More about Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

YTD Price Performance: 30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 7,490,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$21.4B

Find detailed analytics on 0512 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue