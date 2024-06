Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:0512) has released an update.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including both executive and independent non-executive members. The board is chaired by Dr. Tang Weikun with Mr. Zhou Chao as CEO, and it includes three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with Ms. So Tosi Wan, Winnie chairing all three.

