Grand Ming Group Secures Lender Waivers, Ensures Financial Stability

An announcement from Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1271) ) is now available.

Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. has successfully obtained waivers from its lenders, preventing the immediate repayment of bank borrowings due to a breach of financial covenants. This development ensures that the company can continue to utilize its existing loan facilities as per the original terms, maintaining financial stability and operational continuity.

Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with its subsidiaries in various sectors. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in financial activities, including managing loan facilities.

