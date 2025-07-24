Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1271) ).

Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 21, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the approval of financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and a resolution to authorize the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares. These actions reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain strong governance and shareholder value, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd.

Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate and construction industry. The company focuses on property development and building construction services, primarily in Hong Kong.

