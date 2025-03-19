Grand Field Group Holdings Issues Profit Warning for FY2024

Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0115) ) has shared an update.

Grand Field Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has issued a profit warning for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company anticipates a significant increase in net loss, ranging from HK$250 million to HK$260 million, compared to a net loss of approximately HK$47 million in the previous year. This increase is attributed to a decrease in revenue, lower gross profit margins, and substantial one-off losses related to investment properties and litigation provisions. The announcement highlights the challenges faced by the company in its operations and the potential impact on its financial stability.

More about Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -30.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,396

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$52.05M

For an in-depth examination of 0115 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

