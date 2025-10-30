Grand Canyon Education Resolves Key Legal Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Grand Canyon Education ( (LOPE) ) has shared an update.

Grand Canyon Education has resolved several legal matters involving GCU and itself. Notably, the Ninth Circuit reversed a decision by the U.S. Department of Education (ED) regarding GCU’s non-profit status, prompting a re-examination by ED. Additionally, a $37.7 million fine against GCU for alleged misrepresentations in its doctoral programs was rescinded, and a related FTC lawsuit was dismissed. A qui tam lawsuit against Grand Canyon Education regarding compensation policies was settled for $35 million, with ED affirming the legality of current practices. These resolutions conclude all known government-related actions against the company and GCU, except for the ongoing review of GCU’s Title IV participation as a non-profit.

The most recent analyst rating on (LOPE) stock is a Buy with a $230.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grand Canyon Education stock, see the LOPE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LOPE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LOPE is a Outperform.

Grand Canyon Education’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the stock’s score. The technical analysis suggests caution due to overbought conditions, and the valuation is moderate. The absence of a dividend yield and challenges in traditional enrollments slightly temper the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on LOPE stock, click here.

More about Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a publicly traded education services company that partners with colleges and universities, primarily serving Grand Canyon University (GCU), a non-profit institution in Arizona offering a wide range of degree programs both online and on-campus.

Average Trading Volume: 246,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.73B

For an in-depth examination of LOPE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue